Mike Donovan – “Cold Shine” Video

Mike Donovan, he of Peacers and Sic Alps, has a new solo album dropping on 4/20. It’s called How To Get Your Record Played In Shops, and Donovan would know. His far-ranging approach to psych has certainly engendered him with the record-store clerks of the world.

“Cold Shine,” the latest single from the new project, is on the quieter side of Donovan’s discography. It’s a sparse acoustic tune with some eerie woodwind accompaniment, and it arrives with a powerful video by artist and filmmaker Betty Nguyen. It chronicles the aftermath of Southern California’s recent Thomas Fire, which destroyed Nguyen’s home, vehicle, and art. Here’s a word from Nguyen:

Thanks for the opportunity to make a film about my Thomas Fire experience. There’s been a lot of trauma but people have shown so much kindness and altruism, that it has made me a true witness to humanity. I am forever moved and grateful to everyone who stepped up during this time. It’s been a transformative experience for myself and my community. Peace.

Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

04/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records IN-STORE (Highland Park)

04/20 San Francisco, CA @ Stranded IN-STORE

04/21 Eureka @ Vista Del Mar with The Tweeners, The Bored Again

04/22 Portland @ Exiled Records IN-STORE 4pm

04/22 Portland @ Turn Turn Turn with Lavender Flu, Dragging an Ox Through Water

04/27 Springfield MO @ The Outland with The Funs, Crumbs, Cole Ray

04/28 St Louis @ City Museum with The Funs, Mark Tester

04/29 Bloomington IN @ The Blockhouse with The Funs, Mark Tester & Ben Lumsdaine

05/04 Indianapolis @ State Street Pub with Mark Tester

05/05 Louisville @ The Green Room w Cereal Glyphs

05/06 Athens GA @ World Famous with Party Favor

05/09 Baltimore @ The Crown with Scroll Downers

05/10 Philadelphia @ Philadelphia Record Exchange IN-STORE w Kiel Everett

05/11 Philadelphia @ Kung Fu Necktie (Upstairs) with Sparrow Steeple, Yuzo Iwata

05/12 Brooklyn @ Secret Project Robot (late show)

05/13 Montreal @ Brasserie Beaubien with History Teaches

05/15 Greenfield MA @ Root Cellar with History Teaches

05/16 Hudson NY @ The Half Moon with History Teaches

05/17 Saratoga Springs NY TBA with History Teaches

05/18 Detroit @ Trinosophes with The Funs, 696 Blues Band

05/19 Chicago @ The Hideout with The Funs, Matchess

05/24 Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom (w Ty Segall)

05/25 Koln TBA HOUSE SHOW

05/26 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix (w Ty Segall)

05/27 Winterhur, Switzerland @ Salzhaus (w Ty Segall)

05/28 Vevey, Switzerland @ Rocking Chair (w Ty Segall)

05/29 Clermont Ferrand, France @ La Coopertive De Mai (w Ty Segall)

05/30 Lille, France @ L’ Aeronef (w Ty Segall)

05/31 La Rochelle, France @ La Sirene (w Ty Segall)

06/02 London, Shacklewell Arms

06/03 Southend-on-Sea, Twenty One (w Ghost Music)/ early show 2-6pm

06/04 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 (w Ty Segall)

06/05 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla (w Ty Segall)

06/06 Dublin, Ireland @ Tivoli (w Ty Segall)

06/08 Newcastle-Upon Tyne, UK @ The Boiler Shop (w Ty Segall)

06/09 London, UK @ The O2 Forum (w Ty Segall)

06/10 Manchester @ Gullivers (w Irma Vep)

06/11 Edinburgh @ Leith Depot (w Irma Vep)

06/12 Glasgow @ Mono (w Irma Vep)

06/14 Paris, France @ Bataclan (w Ty Segall)

How To Get Your Record Played In Shops is out 4/20 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.