Chris Thile’s Live From Here Announces Shows With Sufjan Stevens, Father John Misty, Neko Case, Stephen Malkmus, & More

Chris Thile is taking Live From Here, the radio show formerly known as A Prairie Home Companion, on the road. The second half of the broadcast season will resume with a live broadcast from the State Theatre in Minneapolis on 4/7, followed by trips to New York, Nashville, Atlanta, and more.

As usual, a bevy of talented musical guests will be joining the show on tour, including Sufjan Stevens, Father John Misty, Neko Case, Stephen Malkmus, Courtney Barnett, Lake Street Dive, Shakey Graves, and Dessa plus spoken word guests like Rory Albanese, Rhea Butcher, Rachel Feinstein, Janeane Garofalo, Sheng Wang, and Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith.

Purchase tickets here and check out the full list of dates below.

04/07 Minneapolis, MN @ The State Theatre

04/14 New York, NY @ The Town Hall

04/21 New York, NY @ The Town Hall

04/28 New York, NY @ The Town Hall

05/05 Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium

05/19 Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

05/26 Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

06/09 Highland Park, IL @ The Ravinia Festival

06/16 Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

06/23 Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

06/30 Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood