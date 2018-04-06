Poo Bear – “Hard 2 Face Reality” (Feat. Justin Bieber & Jay Electronica)

Jason Boyd, better known as Poo Bear, started his career as a songwriter for R&B and hip-hop acts like 112, Big Boi, and Chris Brown before become one of Justin Bieber’s go-to collaborators, co-writing many of his hits including “Where Are Ü Now,” “What Do You Mean?,” and the “Despacito” remix. Last year, Poo Bear finally jumped in front of the mic on the Skrillex collab “Would You Ever,” and now it seems he’s trying to make the leap to solo artist.

But that doesn’t mean he’s done with collaborating. Poo Bear’s upcoming solo debut, the ridiculously named Poo Bear Presents…Bearthday, is set to feature lots of big names including Jennifer Lopez, David Guetta, Sam Smith, and J. Balvin. And now he’s shared a taste of it, an updated version of Justin Bieber’s previously leaked “Hard 2 Face Reality” featuring Bieber himself and legendary rap hermit Jay Electronica. Listen below.

Poo Bear Presents…Bearthday Music is out 4/27.