IAN SWEET – “Shapeshifter” Video

In 2016, IAN SWEET released their debut album, Shapeshifter, and it was one of our favorite albums of the year. The band is gearing up for a follow-up soon, but today they’re revisiting that album’s title track with a new video for it, which was directed by Alix Spence with animation by Sarah Schmidt. In it, Jilian Medford sings directly to the camera through a smeared lens; she’s in exaggerated makeup, and illustrations drip down alongside her as she split-screens into a dozen different parts. It has a placid effect, mimicking the wooziness of the track itself. Watch the video below.

TOUR DATES:

04/10 San Diego, CA @ Quartyard *

04/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

04/12 Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room *

04/13 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s *

04/14 Berkely, CA @ UC Theater *

04/17 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

04/18 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater *

04/20 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

* w/ Frankie Cosmos

Shapeshifter is out now via Hardly Art.