Gang Gang Dance – “Lotus”

It’s been seven years since New York experimentalists Gang Gang Dance released an album, but that’s about to change. The group — now comprising Lizzi Bougatsos, Brian DeGraw, and Josh Diamond — will unveil the follow-up to 2011’s Eye Contact this summer. And if that’s not enough to get you hyped, the lead single is a keeper.

The DeGraw-produced Kazuashita also features drummer Ryan Sawyer and additional production and mixing from Jorge Elbrecht. Our first taste of it is “Lotus,” a five-minute voyage through synthesized haze that finds the space between New Age and New Wave. Bougatsos’ high, breathy vocals lead us forward through the mist, across wide open spaces and thumping electronic breakdowns.

This band emerged from an entirely different era, but if anything they sound like the future here. Enjoy “Lotus” below, where you can also find the Kazuashita tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “( infirma terrae )”

02 “J-TREE”

03 “Lotus”

04 “( birth canal )”

05 “Kazuashita”

06 “Young Boy (Marika In Amerika)”

07 “Snake Dub”

08 “Too Much, Too Soon”

09 “( novae terrae )”

10 “Salve On The Sorrow”

Kazuashita is out 6/22 on 4AD. Pre-order it here.