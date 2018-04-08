Q-Tip To Teach At NYU

Professor Q-Tip is here: A Tribe Called Quest’s ringleader is teaming up with journalist Ashley Kahn to teach a course at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute Of Recorded Music In The Tisch School of the Arts. According to the university’s website, the seven-class curriculum will “explore the underappreciated connections between jazz and hip-hop and combines historical and social perspectives with the opportunity to produce original music at the nexus of the two genres.” The Last Poets, Stetsasonic, A Tribe Called Quest, Public Enemy, the Roots, Lauryn Hill, and Kendrick Lamar are among the artists who will be studied, and the second half of the course will find students learning musicianship, performance, composition, and production “under Q-Tip’s mentorship.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to share with the students what I know and I look forward to them also teaching me,” Q-Tip said in a press release. “Teaching is an exchange of sharing and receiving for all involved.” Jason King, associate professor and director of Writing, History & Emergent Media Studies at the Clive Davis Institute, adds, “We’re thrilled to have Q-Tip join the faculty of The Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. In searching for instructors to teach in our program, our aim is to always bring top-flight working professionals to the classroom who have made a major impact in their fields. That’s why we’re so excited to welcome Q-Tip, since he’s a peerless icon who redefined hip-hop for generations to come and brought jazz to the genre, especially through his contribution with A Tribe Called Quest. He also has a natural instinct for teaching and cultivating excellence in students in terms of their focus on craft and expressive style. It’s going to be transformative to have him on board.”

The course will begin 9/5 and will take place on Wednesdays through the fall semester.