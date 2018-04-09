The National Announce 2-Day Forest Hills Fest With Jason Isbell, Cat Power, U.S. Girls, & More

The National have announced a new two-day event at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. They’re calling it “There’s No Leaving New York,” and it’ll take place 9/29-30.
Performers include Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Future Islands, Cat Power, Cigarettes After Sex, Phoebe Bridgers, U.S. Girls, Bully, and Adia Victoria.
Tickets for the two-day event go on sale at 10AM ET this Friday, 4/13. The National partnered with PLUS1 to donate one dollar of every ticket sold to the Brownsville Community Culinary Center.
The National’s Aaron Dessner shared a brief statement about why they decided to host these shows:
Our show last October at Forest Hills Stadium was one of our favorite shows in the history of the band … The incredible legacy of the place and the fact that it still feels intimate even given its size, we started talking immediately about finding a way to come back for multiple nights with friends. We couldn’t be happier to announce these shows in September with some of our favorite artists.