The National Announce 2-Day Forest Hills Fest With Jason Isbell, Cat Power, U.S. Girls, & More

The National have announced a new two-day event at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. They’re calling it “There’s No Leaving New York,” and it’ll take place 9/29-30.

Performers include Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Future Islands, Cat Power, Cigarettes After Sex, Phoebe Bridgers, U.S. Girls, Bully, and Adia Victoria.

Tickets for the two-day event go on sale at 10AM ET this Friday, 4/13. The National partnered with PLUS1 to donate one dollar of every ticket sold to the Brownsville Community Culinary Center.

The National’s Aaron Dessner shared a brief statement about why they decided to host these shows: