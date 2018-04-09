Lykke Li Shares “So Sad So Sexy” Teaser

The last Lykke Li album we heard was 2014’s I Never Learn. Since then, she’s appeared in a film alongside Ryan Gosling and released a few collaborative tracks with fellow Swedish pop heavyweights Andrew Wyatt, Björn Yttling, Pontus Winnberg, and Jeff Bhasker under the name LIV.

Today, Lykke Li shared a mysterious teaser video that features a snippet of new music. It’s titled “So Sad So Sexy” and the visuals find Lykke Li posing for the camera in various cinematic environments. Check out the teaser below.