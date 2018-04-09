Meek Mill – “1942 Flows” Video

As the case of Meek Mill’s current incarceration remains in flux, we get a Spike Jordan-directed video for “1942 Flows,” a reflective, sobering track from last year’s Wins And Losses.

It’s a knowing choice for a single and the video underlines that fact, opening with Mill leaving a court room speaking to reporters about why he believes he keeps being hassled by the law and what he plans to do with his freedom. The video then transitions to clips of Meek rapping juxtaposed with images from the “Free Meek Mill” rallies in Philadelphia. It ends with the chants of the protesters demanding his freedom.

While a bit sad to watch considering his current situation, it’s a good way to keep Mill in the public conscious and not let you forget about a situation that deserves your attention. Watch the video below.

Wins And Losses is out now on Maybach Music Group/Atlantic.

This article originally appeared on Spin.