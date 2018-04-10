Janelle Monáe – “PYNK” (Feat. Grimes) Video

Janelle Monáe’s new album, Dirty Computer, is due at the end of the month. It’s her first since 2013’s The Electric Lady, and we’ve already heard singles “Make Me Feel” and “Django Jane,” both of which came equipped with awesome videos. Since those tracks debuted, we learned that Prince worked on Dirty Computer, and that “Make Me Feel” was one of the songs he had a hand in.

Monáe just debuted a brand new track called “PYNK.” It features Grimes, who Monáe previously collaborated with on Grimes’ Art Angels track “Venus Fly.” The accompanying video is described as a celebration:

PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self love. sexuality. and pussy power! PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere…

Watch the Emma Westenberg-directed video for “PYNK” below.

Dirty Computer is out 4/27 via Atlantic/Bad Boy.