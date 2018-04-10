Stream Rexmanningday.’s Self-Titled LP

Just a couple days after the Empire Records-inspired holiday from which they get their name comes the first LP from Rexmanningday. The Olympia-based band (which includes Sadie from G.L.O.S.S. on drums) make fired-up pop-punk that embraces the staples of the genre: There’s the requisite fixation with Massachusetts, a song named after the Starting Line, and even a cover of the Get Up Kids’ “Coming Clean,” and all of them are pitch-perfect in execution.

Dual vocalists Vicky and Jimmy rip-snort through towering melodies and hooks for days. “Come now, you couldn’t know nothing/ You should’ve said something/ Left all of the reasons why I shouldn’t,” they sing in unison and in red-hot contempt on “Metro.” Most of the songs on Rexmanningday. are repurposed from their demo, which came out last fall, re-released now for vinyl, but it ends on a new one, “Colleen.” It’s strained and burnt-out, a desperate reach-out to a friend: “Colleen, I’m breaking down/ Thought I had a plan, but now I’m having doubts.” Listen below.

Rexmanningday. is out via Get Better Records.