Cynthia Nixon Joins Eric B And Rakim Onstage In NYC

Cynthia Nixon with Eric B. & Rakim
CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Cynthia Nixon, the actress best known for playing Miranda on Sex And The City, is running for governor of New York, and she has been absolutely roasting incumbent Andrew Cuomo. I mean, look at this:

And this:

And this:

She also is apparently making some very canny campaign stops, such as appearing by surprise at last night’s concert by reunited hip-hop greats Eric B. & Rakim. After stepping onstage at Irving Plaza and embracing Rakim, Nixon proclaimed, “I know that Eric B is president, but I’m here because I want to be governor of New York state.” Watch footage below.

When Cynthia Nixon shows up at Eric B & Rakim…

A post shared by Rob Stone (@iamrobstone) on

Eric B. & Rakim are back at Irving Plaza tonight, so who knows, maybe Nixon will show again.

