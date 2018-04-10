Cynthia Nixon Joins Eric B And Rakim Onstage In NYC

Cynthia Nixon, the actress best known for playing Miranda on Sex And The City, is running for governor of New York, and she has been absolutely roasting incumbent Andrew Cuomo. I mean, look at this:

And this:

“When I announced yesterday that I’m running for gov, one of Cuomo’s top surrogates dismissed me as an “unqualified lesbian.” It’s true that I never received my certificate from the Department of Lesbian Affairs, though in my defense there’s a lot of paperwork required.” ‍♀️ — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 21, 2018

And this:

“Good evening sisters, brothers, and those who reject the gender binary. Hello to all of the unqualified lesbians – and the qualified lesbians too! Good evening to the trans community! And to all of you New Yorkers who braved the snow and Cuomo’s subway to be with us tonight!” — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 21, 2018

She also is apparently making some very canny campaign stops, such as appearing by surprise at last night’s concert by reunited hip-hop greats Eric B. & Rakim. After stepping onstage at Irving Plaza and embracing Rakim, Nixon proclaimed, “I know that Eric B is president, but I’m here because I want to be governor of New York state.” Watch footage below.

Eric B. & Rakim are back at Irving Plaza tonight, so who knows, maybe Nixon will show again.