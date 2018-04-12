Cherry Glazerr – “Juicy Socks” Video

“Juicy Socks” is Cherry Glazerr’s first release since last year’s Apocalipstick, their second album and first for Secretly Canadian. On that record, the California trio made their foray into guitar-heavy, psychedelic punk. The new single is heavier and certainly more beholden to ’90s alt rock (think the Breeders or Plumtree). But Clem Creevy doesn’t stray too far from her goofy Burger Record roots, maintaining a healthy dose of self-deprecation and humor in the song and accompanying visuals.

Directed by Jessica Nicole Collins, the “Juicy Socks” video is all pleather, chains, and disturbing plastic masks. In it, Creevy gazes down on us, clad in fishnets and floral, until the video erupts into a neon-lit, hedonistic brawl, all taking place on a party bus.

Speaking about the video, Creevy says, “‘Juicy Socks’ is about vocalization. Using one’s voice as a strong weapon and needing to be heard in order to not feel like shit. Oh also, it’s about wanting to smash Donald Trump’s orange fuckin’ head into a brick wall!” Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

04/12 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theatre*

04/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas*

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

06/22 – Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

06/23 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

06/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver International Jazz Festival

* = performing with Portugal. The Man