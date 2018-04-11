Patrick Paige II – “On My Mind / Charge It To The Game” (Feat. Syd & Kari Faux) Video

Los Angeles-based crew the Internet has proven to be a good jumping-off point for all involved, from Syd to Matt Martians to Steve Lacy, and now bassist and producer Patrick Paige II is the latest member to step into the ring and embark on a solo career, after releasing an EP and some loosies over the years. He’s just announced his debut album, Letters Of Irrelevance, which will be out next month. Paige has shared “On My Mind / Charge It To The Game” from it, a combination of tracks that show off his watery guitar skills and his swallowed-up flow. The songs feature guest spots from Syd and Kari Faux. You can watch a video for the new songs below.

Letters Of Irrelevance is out 5/18 via Empire Distribution.