Okkervil River – “Don’t Move Back To LA” Video

Later this month, Okkervil River, Will Sheff’s long-running literate indie rock project, will release the new album In The Rainbow Rain. One of its early singles is “Don’t Move Back To LA,” a song that lists out a few different reasons why you should not live in Los Angeles. Today, Sheff has shared the video for the song. He directed it himself, and it works as a sort of postcard of non-LA places where you might like to live. Sheff filmed the video both in Brooklyn and on a New Hampshire farm, and he makes both of them, especially the farm, look idyllic. Watch it below.

In The Rainbow Rain is out 4/27 on ATO.