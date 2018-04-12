Stream The HIRS Collective Friends. Lovers. Favorites.

The HIRS Collective are a loose, mysterious grindcore crew who make music in short, furious bursts. Live, the band plays as a duo, but on record, they’re more of an army. Next week, the HIRS Collective will release their debut album Friends. Lovers. Favorites., which crams 20 songs into 15 head-spinning minutes. And the album features contributions from a whole lot of punk rock’s feminist, trans-feminist and queer-activist legends and heroes.

In its 15 minutes, Friends. Lovers. Favorites. features appearances from Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace, Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster, and Alice Bag. Martin Crudo, of Los Crudos and Limp Wrist, is on there, as is Sadie Switchblade, formerly of G.L.O.S.S. Garbage’s Shirley Manson does spoken-word on there! It’s nuts! You can stream the whole album right now at NPR.

Friends. Lovers. Favorites. is about to come out on Get Better, and so is a companion EP with remixes from people like Moor Mother. You can pre-order both here.