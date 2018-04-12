Pallbearer – “Dropout”

We named Pallbearer’s Heartless one of the best metal albums of last year and it made the 50 Best list as well. Today, the Arkansas-based band debuted a brand new track as part of the Adult Swim Singles Series. It’s called “Dropout,” and Pallbearer shared some thoughts about the process of recording it:

We have almost always written music intended to exist as part of an album, with common musical and lyrical threads that tie many elements together into one release. Being freed from those confines in recording this song allowed us to explore themes and immediacy that might not have been uncovered in our more typical “large format” composition process.

“Dropout” is a soaring, shoegazey bit of rock ‘n’ roll. Listen to it below.