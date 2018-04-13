Stream Princess Nokia’s “Emo Mixtape” A Girl Cried Red & Watch Her “Your Eyes Are Bleeding” Video

New York rapper own Destiny Frasqueri, better known as Princess Nokia, has been making waves in the local scene for a few years now. In 2016, she broke out in a big way with her 1992 mixtape, and her star continued to rise last year with 1992 Deluxe, an expanded re-release that also served as her official debut album. Today, she’s following that up with another mixtape, A Girl Cried Red.
Rappers like Lil Uzi Vert have been bringing emo into the hip-hop sphere recently, and Princess Nokia is a big emo fan — an episode of her new Beats 1 radio show, Voices In My Head, was dedicated exclusively to emo and pop-punk. So perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she describes A Girl Cried Red as an “emo mixtape,” and in a recent interview with Dazed, she expanded upon the inspiration behind the title.
“Blood, like a girl cried blood,” she explained. “It’s taken from my favorite song, ‘The Robot with Human Hair.’ I have a lot of references from this Dance Gavin Dance album, and the first line in the song is ‘Your eyes are bleeding.’ I always loved that image, and it’s a big motif in my work. The mixtape name is supposed to mean a girl cried blood, or a girl cried fury. There’s so many interpretations of what red is.”
Fittingly, the lead single from the mixtape is called “Your Eyes Are Bleeding,” and it really does sound like an amalgam of modern rap and mid-’00s emo. It comes along with a video directed by Milah Libin that features footage from the past two years of live shows in support of 1992 Deluxe, and you can watch that and stream the whole mixtape below.
TOUR DATES:
04/15 Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival
04/20 San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom
04/22 Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival
04/29 Chicago, IL @ The Metro
05/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
05/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
05/12 Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival
05/25 Barcelona, Spain @ Secret Location TBA
05/26 Madrid, Spain @ Tomavistas Festival
05/27 A Coruna, Spain @ Inn Club
05/31 Athens, Greece @ Piraeus 117 Academy
06/01 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Distortion Festival
06/02 London, UK @ Field Day Festival
06/16 Richmond, CA @ FEELS 6 @ Craneway Pavillion
07/07 Turku, Finland @ Ruisrock
07/08 Zamárdi, Hungary @ Balaton Sound Festival
07/13 Dublin, Ireland @ Longitude Festival
07/14 Dour, Belguim @ Dour Festival
07/15 Berlin, Germany @ MELT Festival
07/19 Benicassim, Spain @ Benicassim Festival
07/20 Lisbon Portugal @ Super Bock
07/21 Seyðisfjörður, Iceland @ LungA Art Festival
08/18 Hamburg, Germany @ Dockville Festival
08/20 London, UK @ O2 Forum
08/21 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
A Girl Cried Red is out now via Rough Trade.