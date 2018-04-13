Stream Princess Nokia’s “Emo Mixtape” A Girl Cried Red & Watch Her “Your Eyes Are Bleeding” Video

New York rapper own Destiny Frasqueri, better known as Princess Nokia, has been making waves in the local scene for a few years now. In 2016, she broke out in a big way with her 1992 mixtape, and her star continued to rise last year with 1992 Deluxe, an expanded re-release that also served as her official debut album. Today, she’s following that up with another mixtape, A Girl Cried Red.

Rappers like Lil Uzi Vert have been bringing emo into the hip-hop sphere recently, and Princess Nokia is a big emo fan — an episode of her new Beats 1 radio show, Voices In My Head, was dedicated exclusively to emo and pop-punk. So perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she describes A Girl Cried Red as an “emo mixtape,” and in a recent interview with Dazed, she expanded upon the inspiration behind the title.

“Blood, like a girl cried blood,” she explained. “It’s taken from my favorite song, ‘The Robot with Human Hair.’ I have a lot of references from this Dance Gavin Dance album, and the first line in the song is ‘Your eyes are bleeding.’ I always loved that image, and it’s a big motif in my work. The mixtape name is supposed to mean a girl cried blood, or a girl cried fury. There’s so many interpretations of what red is.”

Fittingly, the lead single from the mixtape is called “Your Eyes Are Bleeding,” and it really does sound like an amalgam of modern rap and mid-’00s emo. It comes along with a video directed by Milah Libin that features footage from the past two years of live shows in support of 1992 Deluxe, and you can watch that and stream the whole mixtape below.

TOUR DATES:

04/15 Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

04/20 San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

04/22 Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

04/29 Chicago, IL @ The Metro

05/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

05/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

05/12 Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

05/25 Barcelona, Spain @ Secret Location TBA

05/26 Madrid, Spain @ Tomavistas Festival

05/27 A Coruna, Spain @ Inn Club

05/31 Athens, Greece @ Piraeus 117 Academy

06/01 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Distortion Festival

06/02 London, UK @ Field Day Festival

06/16 Richmond, CA @ FEELS 6 @ Craneway Pavillion

07/07 Turku, Finland @ Ruisrock

07/08 Zamárdi, Hungary @ Balaton Sound Festival

07/13 Dublin, Ireland @ Longitude Festival

07/14 Dour, Belguim @ Dour Festival

07/15 Berlin, Germany @ MELT Festival

07/19 Benicassim, Spain @ Benicassim Festival

07/20 Lisbon Portugal @ Super Bock

07/21 Seyðisfjörður, Iceland @ LungA Art Festival

08/18 Hamburg, Germany @ Dockville Festival

08/20 London, UK @ O2 Forum

08/21 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

A Girl Cried Red is out now via Rough Trade.