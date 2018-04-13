Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announce North And Latin America Tour

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have announced North and Latin American dates for October, with special guests Cigarettes After Sex at select dates.

This run of dates will follow the band’s trek through Europe this summer, in which the band will hit Primavera, Bergenfest, Down the Rabbit Hole Festival and many more. Cigarettes After Sex will join the celebrated group in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Toronto.

The group’s 2017 performances were widely acclaimed for bringing Cave’s tragic, personal material from their most recent album, Skeleton Tree, into even sharper relief in a live setting. Among many other positive responses, The Evening Standard called one of their performances “triumphant [and] charged with tragedy,” while LA Record concurred: “It could be said that Cave himself gets right down to people’s souls.”

Check out the tour dates below and watch a trailer for the 2018 dates, which displays the Seeds’ live maelstrom pretty severely and accurately. Tickets are available for purchase here.

TOUR DATES:

10/02 Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center WTC

10/05 Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolicán

10/08 Montevideo, Uruguay @ Teatro de Verano

10/10 Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

10/14 São Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço das Américas

10/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/25 Washington DC @ The Anthem

10/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/28 Toronto, Canada @ Air Canada Centre

