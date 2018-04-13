Ghost – “Rats” Video

The Swedish metal band Ghost announced a new album today. It’s referred to as their “fourth sacred psalm” in a press release, and it’s titled Prequelle. It’s the band’s first album since 2015’s Meliora, and it’ll be out 6/1 via Loma Vista.

Ghost broke the news with lead single “Rats,” which comes accompanied by a characteristically theatrical video. The clip is spooky and silly at the same time, and there’s a dance routine that recalls the Buffy musical episode “Once More, With Feeling.” The Ghost guys know how to put on a good show and have fun doing it. If you like watching scary men dance around, this one’s for you!

Watch “Rats” and check out tour dates and Prequelle’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ashes”

02 “Rats”

03 “Faith”

04 “See The Light”

05 “Miasma”

06 “Dance Macabre”

07 “Pro Memoria”

08 “Witch Image”

09 “Helvetesfonster”

10 “Life Eternal”

TOUR DATES:

05/05 Riverside, CA @ RMA

05/06 Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

05/08 Houston, TX @ Revention

05/10 Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli

05/11 Cincinnati, OH @ The Taft Theatre

05/12 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

05/13 Columbus, OH @ Express Live

05/15 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

05/16 Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater

05/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

05/19 Philadelphia, PA @ WMMR BBQ

05/20 Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

05/22 Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

05/23 Nashville, TN @ Tennessee PAC

05/25 St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

05/26 Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

05/27 Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center

05/29 Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theater

05/31 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

06/01 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater

Prequelle is out 6/1 via Loma Vista.