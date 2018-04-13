Ghost – “Rats” Video

The Swedish metal band Ghost announced a new album today. It’s referred to as their “fourth sacred psalm” in a press release, and it’s titled Prequelle. It’s the band’s first album since 2015’s Meliora, and it’ll be out 6/1 via Loma Vista.
Ghost broke the news with lead single “Rats,” which comes accompanied by a characteristically theatrical video. The clip is spooky and silly at the same time, and there’s a dance routine that recalls the Buffy musical episode “Once More, With Feeling.” The Ghost guys know how to put on a good show and have fun doing it. If you like watching scary men dance around, this one’s for you!
Watch “Rats” and check out tour dates and Prequelle’s tracklist below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Ashes”
02 “Rats”
03 “Faith”
04 “See The Light”
05 “Miasma”
06 “Dance Macabre”
07 “Pro Memoria”
08 “Witch Image”
09 “Helvetesfonster”
10 “Life Eternal”
TOUR DATES:
05/05 Riverside, CA @ RMA
05/06 Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
05/08 Houston, TX @ Revention
05/10 Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli
05/11 Cincinnati, OH @ The Taft Theatre
05/12 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
05/13 Columbus, OH @ Express Live
05/15 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
05/16 Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater
05/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
05/19 Philadelphia, PA @ WMMR BBQ
05/20 Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
05/22 Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
05/23 Nashville, TN @ Tennessee PAC
05/25 St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
05/26 Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
05/27 Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center
05/29 Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theater
05/31 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
06/01 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater
