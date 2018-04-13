Watch John Prine Perform With Sturgill Simpson & Brandi Carlile On Colbert

Today, John Prine released his first new album of original songs in over 13 years, The Tree Of Forgiveness. It finds him collaborating with the likes of Dan Auerbach, Pat McLaughlin, Jason Isbell, and Amanda Shires. Last night, Prine took to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform “Summer’s End” from it, alongside Sturgill Simpson and Brandi Carlile. It’s the first time all three of them have performed live together. Watch below.

Here’s the full Tree Of Forgiveness stream:

The Tree Of Forgiveness is out now via Oh Boy Records.