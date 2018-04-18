Becca Mancari – “Golden” (Feat. Brittany Howard & Jesse Lafser)

Rising country singer Becca Mancari was born in New York but found her musical home in the South. Her new release “Golden” is an acoustic, ethereal rendering of the original from her 2017 debut album Good Woman. Featuring her Bermuda Triangle bandmates — Alabama Shakes and Thunderbitch frontwoman Brittany Howard plus Nashville homestyle country singer Jesse Lafser — this stripped down version still manages to feel bright and full as the trio bring the confidence of their gentle, airy voices to the forefront.

“Golden” has an arresting warmth, and its peaceful, dreamy aesthetic muffles the sour pain of lyrics like “If I wasn’t so scared you’d forget me/ I might be farther down the line.” Subtle bursts of color freckle “Golden”; the way Mancari’s country twang seeps through when she sings the word “darlin,” for example, or the moments when the faded strings stand alone.

Mancari speaks of the song’s resilience:

“Golden” is one of those songs that just keeps coming back. The story lives on. For this version, I wanted to recreate the song in way that focused on the vocals and felt dreamy like a memory. Juan Solorzano produced and wrote the most beautiful strings on this song which help bring the listener to such a special place. I have been singing “Golden” on the road with my other band, Bermuda Triangle, and I was thrilled to have my band mates and best friends, Jesse Lafser and Brittany Howard, on harmonies. It’s just such a special moment for me, tracked in the same room at Trace Horse Studies. I could not be more excited to share this stripped down version of “Golden!”

Listen to “Golden” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/23 Boston, MA @ City Winery *

04/25 New York, NY @ City Winery *

04/26 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

04/27 Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater *

04/28 Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage *

04/30 Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere *

05/02 New York @ The Bowery Ballroom ^

05/03 Allston, MA @ Great Scott ^

05/04 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^

05/05 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel ^

05/06 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe ^

05/09 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe ^

05/10 Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

05/11 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi ^

05/12 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^

08/29 Cologne, Germany @ C/O Pop %

09/01 Larmer Tree Gardens, U.K @ End of the Road Festival %

09/03 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique %

09/04 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso %

09/05 Hamburg, Germany @ Elbphilharmonie %

09/07 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil %

09/08 Bergen, Norway @ Perfect Sounds Forever %

09/10 Stockholm, Sweden @ Kagelbanan %

09/13 Leipzig, Germany @ UT Connewitz %

09/14 Prague, Czech Republic @ NOD %

09/15 Vienna, Austria @ Flex Café %

09/16 Munich, Germany @ Ampere %

09/18 Milan, Italy @ Ohibo %

09/20 Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn %

09/22 Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie %

* = with Joseph

^ = with The Weeks

% = with Julien Baker

Good Woman is out now on Gold Tooth/Tone Tree. Stream it here.