Watch Arcade Fire Perform With Florence Welch & Boy George In London

London has been getting a lot of Arcade Fire lately. They played London’s SSE Wembley Arena on Wednesday night, and they brought Chrissie Hynde out to cover the Pretenders’ “Don’t Get Me Wrong.” They played London’s SSE Wembley Arena on Thursday night, and they brought Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker out to cover his solo track “Cunts Are Still Running The World.” They played London’s SSE Wembley Arena again last night, and wouldn’t you know it, they brought some friends along that time too.

First up was Florence Welch, who came out to help the band with a cover of her Florence + The Machine track “Dog Days Are Over.” Then, during the encore, Boy George came out to the stage for a cover of Culture Club’s 1983 hit “Karma Chameleon.” Finally, as they’ve been doing, they had all the special guests and their openers, the Preservation Hall Jazz Club, come back to the stage to close the show out with a rendition of their own classic “Wake Up.”

Arcade Fire have been using their current European tour as an opportunity to play around with their setlist and dredge up some deep cuts like “Vampire/Forest Fire,” and it’s also worth noting that last night’s show was the first time that they have ever played Funeral’s “Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels),” “Neighborhood #2 (Laika),” “Neighborhood #3 (Power Out),” and “Neighborhood #4 (7 Kettles)” in succession. Check out some footage from the show below.