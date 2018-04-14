Duster Back In The Studio For The First Time In 18 Years

Duster are your favorite indie band’s favorite indie band. In our recent feature on the San Jose trio’s low-key legacy, members of Girlpool, American Pleasure Club, and Peaer sang their praises. “They are incredibly relevant,” Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad said. “I think Duster’s music carries a true honesty and transparency that is being championed in this era specifically between social media and information accessibility.”

Formed in 1996, Duster released only two albums and one EP before dissolving in 2000. Multi-instrumentalist Jason Albertini went on to continue with his own project called Helvetia, an OG Stereogum Band To Watch, and he recently became a permanent member of Built To Spill. But now it looks like your favorite indie band’s favorite indie band is coming back.

Duster recently started an Instagram account. And today, they used that Instagram account to send a little message to their fans: “hi. it’s been a long time but we are recording a little bit.” It’s an appropriately low-key message for the band, but it’s a big deal all the same. Find the post in question below.

Now, I don’t want to take credit for anything, but we publish a big feature on a defunct yet beloved ’90s band and two months later, they’re back in action. Do we have magical powers? I don’t know. You do the math.