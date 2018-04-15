Watch Jack White Play SNL And Ruin A Wedding In A Sketch That Was Cut For Time

Jack White first came on Saturday Night Live way back in 2002, when he was in a little band called the White Stripes. (You may have heard of them.) Ten years later, in 2012, he returned to show to perform a couple of songs from his debut solo album Blunderbuss. And last night, another six years later, he came back to support his new solo album Boarding House Reach by playing a few songs on an episode of the show hosted by former SNL writer John Mulaney.

After being introduced by Mulaney, White came out to the stage to play “Over And Over” assisted by a gospel choir, an organ, and a crack team of backing musicians. He followed that high energy performance by launching into the slower-paced early single “Connected By Love,” with the song building in intensity (and number of guitar solos) as it went along. He played St. Vincent’s signature Ernie Ball Music Man axe on that one.

White also made an appearance in a sketch intended for the episode, although the sketch in question ended up being cut for time. (Now you know how Kyle Mooney feels.) In the unaired sketch, White played, uh, himself, if he were part of a bizarre love quadrangle. At John Mulaney’s wedding, best man Luke Null suddenly reveals an illicit affair with bride Cecily Strong (and Jack White) by breaking into song, crooning soul singer James Carr’s 1967 cheating anthem “The Dark End Of The Street.” Notably, Jack White doesn’t actually speak in the sketch — he just comes out to rip a guitar solo and take some pics with Mulaney’s parents. Watch his two performances and appearance in the sketch below.