Hot 97 Summer Jam 2018 Lineup

New York’s beloved hip-hop radio station Hot 97FM has just revealed the line-up for its annual stadium concert, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Kendrick Lamar will headline the festival, joined by Lil Wayne, A$AP Ferg, Swizz Beatz, and Rich The Kid, among others.

Remy Ma and Torey Lanez are returning from last year’s bill. The 2017 line-up also featured Migos, DJ Khaled, and French Montana.

Summer Jam takes place 6/10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 4/20. Get them here.