New J. Cole Album Coming This Week

We questioned J.Cole’s super-stardom in 2016 as the hip-hop artist grew into a household name. After his 2014 album Forest Hills Drive went platinum, he kept the momentum with the platinum-selling 4 Your Eyez Only. Today he announces a new album. Something tells me it could go platinum.

Earlier in the day, J. Cole surprised thousands of fans by inviting his Twitter followers to a pop-up concert at Manhattan’s Gramcery Theatre. But the event turned out to be a listening party where he shared his new album, which is apparently titled K.O.D. and out this Friday.

According to Brian “B.Dot” Miller of Rap Radar, the album’s acronym means “Kidz On Drugz,” “King Overdose,” and “Kill Our Demonz.” Miller also says that the album has 12 tracks and was recorded in two weeks.

NYC. Come through. Couple hours from now. First come first serve. pic.twitter.com/Z71I9iRnnu — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 16, 2018

New album. KOD 4/20 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 17, 2018

K.O.D. is out 4/20.