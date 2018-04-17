Courtney Marie Andrews – “Took You Up” Video

Courtney Marie Andrews’ latest, May Your Kindness Remain, was our Album Of The Week back when it came out last month, and today she’s shared a video for “Took You Up.” It finds her glowering in the back of a rain-soaked car and while looking in the mirror during the first light of day, as snapshots of a relationship play out in her mind. The partnership is both staid and comforting, and the video captures the quiet intensity of the song itself. Watch below.

May Your Kindness Remain is out now via Fat Possum/Mama Bird.