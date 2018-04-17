Father John Misty Announces New Album God’s Favorite Customer

Father John Misty has been teasing the follow-up to the sprawling, ambitious Pure Comedy, one of the best albums of last year, practically since it came out. Earlier this month, he shared a brand new song called “Mr. Tillman.” And now, via New Zealand iTunes, comes official word of his new LP God’s Favorite Customer, out in June. Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hangout At The Gallows”

02 “Mr. Tillman”

03 “Just Dumb Enough To Try”

04 “Date Night”

05 “Please Don’t Die”

06 “The Palace”

07 “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All”

08 “God’s Favorite Customer”

09 “The Songwriter”

10 “We’re Only People (And There’s Not Much Anyone Can Do About That)”

An overseas Spotify listing indicates that the tracks “Just Dumb Enough To Try” and “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All” will be streaming stateside in a few hours.

God’s Favorite Customer is out 6/1 on Sub Pop/Bella Union.

UPDATE: Here are the new songs…