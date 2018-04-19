Watch Ben Gibbard Play His Universal Love Beatles Cover “And I Love Him” On Conan

MGM Resorts produced an album, Universal Love, that aims to reframe classic wedding songs for the LGBT community. Ben Gibbard recorded a cover of the Beatles’ “And I Love Her” for that collection, but his version is called “And I Love Him.” Gimmickry aside, this is very sweet of the two unrelated entities. I’m also genuinely surprised that this is Gibbard’s first Beatles cover. He performed the song last night on Conan. It’s a soft, romantic, slightly brooding tune, fit for Gibbard’s sensitive touch. Watch the performance below.