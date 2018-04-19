Touché Amoré – “Green”

The last we heard from Touché Amoré was 2016’s excellent full-length Stage Four. Today, the Los Angeles-based post-hardcore band has released a new one-off song called “Green,” which they say was “written during the downtime between our anniversary show and the start of the [Turnstile] tour.” The new track is a scorcher. “Doesn’t seem so far/ Doesn’t seem so impossible/ Keep me close because I’m losing control,” Jeremy Bolm sings, his voice scratchy and raw. Listen below.

“Green” is out now via Epitaph.