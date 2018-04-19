Surprise: Sleep’s Dopesmoker Follow-Up Is Out Tomorrow, 4/20

Sleep love weed. The cover art for the stoner metal pioneers’ second album, Holy Mountain, was based around a marijuana leaf. Their last album, Dopesmoker, consisted entirely of one hour-long song about smoking weed. There’s a dedicated “Cannabis use” section on their Wikipedia page. And tomorrow, Sleep are celebrating 4/20, the international stoner holiday, by releasing their first album in over a decade. Surprise!

The long-awaited follow-up to Dopesmoker (and their first new material since their 2014 Adult Swim single “The Clarity“) is called The Sciences, and the band are releasing it on Jack White’s Third Man Records. It includes a song called “Marijuanaut’s Theme,” because of course it does. Find the full tracklist and a list of Sleep’s upcoming tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Sciences”

02 “Marijuanaut’s Theme”

03 “Sonic Titan”

04 “Antarcticans Thawed”

05 “Giza Butler”

06 “The Botanist”

TOUR DATES:

05/15 Paris, France @ LE TRABENDO (PARC DE LA VILLETTE)

05/16 Bonn Düdingen, Switzerland @ Café Bad

05/18 Munchen, Germany @ Technikum (im Werksviertel Mitte)

05/19 Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

05/21 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand

05/22 Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

05/23 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset – Stor sal

05/25 Berlin, Germany @ SO 36

05/26 Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

05/27 Brussels, Belgium @ Ballroom

05/28 London, United Kingdom @ O2 Empire Shepherds Bush

06/05 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

06/06 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

06/07 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

06/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/09 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/10 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

06/11 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/22 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

07/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/28 Boston, MA @ Royale

07/30 Toronto, Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/01 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

08/30-09/02 Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots Festival

The Sciences is out 4/20 via Third Man.