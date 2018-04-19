Surprise: Sleep’s Dopesmoker Follow-Up Is Out Tomorrow, 4/20

Sleep love weed. The cover art for the stoner metal pioneers’ second album, Holy Mountain, was based around a marijuana leaf. Their last album, Dopesmoker, consisted entirely of one hour-long song about smoking weed. There’s a dedicated “Cannabis use” section on their Wikipedia page. And tomorrow, Sleep are celebrating 4/20, the international stoner holiday, by releasing their first album in over a decade. Surprise!
The long-awaited follow-up to Dopesmoker (and their first new material since their 2014 Adult Swim single “The Clarity“) is called The Sciences, and the band are releasing it on Jack White’s Third Man Records. It includes a song called “Marijuanaut’s Theme,” because of course it does. Find the full tracklist and a list of Sleep’s upcoming tour dates below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Sciences”
02 “Marijuanaut’s Theme”
03 “Sonic Titan”
04 “Antarcticans Thawed”
05 “Giza Butler”
06 “The Botanist”
TOUR DATES:
05/15 Paris, France @ LE TRABENDO (PARC DE LA VILLETTE)
05/16 Bonn Düdingen, Switzerland @ Café Bad
05/18 Munchen, Germany @ Technikum (im Werksviertel Mitte)
05/19 Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle
05/21 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand
05/22 Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
05/23 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset – Stor sal
05/25 Berlin, Germany @ SO 36
05/26 Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
05/27 Brussels, Belgium @ Ballroom
05/28 London, United Kingdom @ O2 Empire Shepherds Bush
06/05 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
06/06 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
06/07 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
06/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
06/09 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/10 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
06/11 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/22 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
07/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/28 Boston, MA @ Royale
07/30 Toronto, Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall
08/01 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
08/30-09/02 Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots Festival
The Sciences is out 4/20 via Third Man.