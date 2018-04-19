Flatbush Zombies – “Vacation” (Feat. Joey Badass) Video

Although they might chafe under the reductive “drug-rap” label, it’s pretty clear that Brooklyn rap trio Flatbush Zombies are into drugs. They named their debut mixtape D.R.U.G.S. and their debut album 3001: A Laced Odyssey. They’ve put out a music video exactly at 4:20 before. And since tomorrow is international stoner holiday 4/20, you’d think they might celebrate by releasing a new video then. But, as you’d know if you read our new interview with the crew about their new album Vacation In Hell, Flatbush Zombies aren’t who you think they are. So they’ve zigged instead of zagging and released a video at 4:20 on 4/19.

Over the years, Flatbush Zombies have developed a reputation for eye-poppingly psychedelic, consistently great music videos. And while the new video for “Vacation,” the pseudo-title track off of Vacation In Hell, isn’t as developed a concept as some of them — it’s basically just the trio and guest rapper Joey Badass hanging out on a yacht with a bunch of women, some of them covered entirely in brighly colored body glitter — it does keep things interesting by providing humorous running commentary in the subtitles, with each shot accompanied by new text.

Flatbush Zombies already shared part of the video in VACATION (The-Movie), a short film directed by Phillip T. Annand that features appearances from Lin Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo, and Ice-T. But now they’ve shared the whole thing in a more normal music video format, and you can watch it below.

Vacation In Hell is out now.