Killa Kyleon – “Doja Sweet” (Feat. A$AP Rocky & Bun B)

Killa Kyleon is a longtime fixture on the Houston rap underground, and he’s been a regional star for years. He raps in a big, barrel-chested boom that resonates hard over slow, organic Houton beats, but it’s malleable enough that he can switch up his cadences with a light touch. Outside of Texas, projects like Welcome To The Fish Fry, Kyleon’s great 2012 collaborative mixtape with Mouse On Da Track, have gone criminally unheard. But Kyleon might take a leap in the public perception next month, when his new album Candy Paint N Texas Plates comes out.

Kyleon’s new album features appearances from people like A$AP Ferg, Maxo Kream, and Young Dolph. One song, “Money All The Time,” promises to be an all-star Houston event; it features Scarface, Z-Ro, Willie D, and Devin The Dude. And the single “Doja Sweet” features Texas legend Bun B and Texas appreciator A$AP Rocky.

“Doja Sweet” has a slow, warm beat full of tootling saxophone and shot through with a sample of UGK on the Three 6 Mafia classic “Sippin’ On Some Syrup.” Rocky (who recently released the singles “Bad Company” and “A$AP Forever”) sounds nearly as at home on the track as Bun and Kyleon do. Hear it below.

Candy Paint N Texas Plates is out 5/4 on RBC Records.