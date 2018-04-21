Fiona Apple – “I Can’t Wait To Meet You”

Since 2011, Carnegie Hall has run a program called the Lullaby Project, which helps pregnant women and new mothers in hospitals, homeless shelters, schools, and prisons write and record a short lullaby for their children by pairing them with professional musicians. The project is intended to support maternal health, aid child development, and foster a bond between mothers and children in neglected communities throughout New York City.

Yesterday, the organization released a new album called Hopes And Dreams: The Lullaby Project, which finds artists recording new studio versions of songs originally written by mothers as part of the project. The LP includes 15 lullabies performed by Fiona Apple, Angélique Kidjo, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Patti LuPone, Natalie Merchant, and more.

Apple’s song, “I Can’t Wait To Meet You,” was written by expecting mother Solangie Jimenez and composer Thomas Cabaniss. It opens with a brief spoken word introduction from Jimenez herself before Apple takes over, softly crooning over spare, tender guitar. “I will have you/ You will have me/ The world will be different and new,” she sings. Listen below.

Hopes And Dreams: The Lullaby Project is out now on Decca Gold. You can read more about the Lullaby Project in the New York Times and watch a short documentary film about the project here.