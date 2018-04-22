Beyoncé’s 2nd Coachella Set Had J Balvin, New Costumes, And This Cute Moment Where She Fell Down Trying To Pick Up Solange

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

There wasn’t a dull moment during Beyoncé’s second Coachella set, filled with costume changes, cameo performances, and a cute fall. Wrapping up what some have called “Beychella,” Solange joined Bey onstage for a dance-off to “Get Me Bodied,” an infectious classic off of Beyoncé’s second studio album from 2006 B’Day, when a hug turned into a fall, and that fall turned into an adorable sisterly moment. If anyone can make collapsing onstage look glamorous, it’s Beyoncé and Solange.

Beyoncé debuted an array of looks including a patent leather unitard with thigh-high boots, which she wore alongside J Balvin for an explosive, choreographed performance of their hit duet, “Mi Gente.” Like last week, she brought out Destiny’s Child and Jay-Z for performances.

Watch those highlights and check out photos below.

