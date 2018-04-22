There wasn’t a dull moment during Beyoncé’s second Coachella set, filled with costume changes, cameo performances, and a cute fall. Wrapping up what some have called “Beychella,” Solange joined Bey onstage for a dance-off to “Get Me Bodied,” an infectious classic off of Beyoncé’s second studio album from 2006 B’Day, when a hug turned into a fall, and that fall turned into an adorable sisterly moment. If anyone can make collapsing onstage look glamorous, it’s Beyoncé and Solange.

Beyoncé debuted an array of looks including a patent leather unitard with thigh-high boots, which she wore alongside J Balvin for an explosive, choreographed performance of their hit duet, “Mi Gente.” Like last week, she brought out Destiny’s Child and Jay-Z for performances.

Watch those highlights and check out photos below.

Another fave moment was when Bey tried to pick up Solange and they fell lol pic.twitter.com/VWhkJqHXqS — queen miskeen (@agerenesh) April 22, 2018

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:20am PDT