Watch Eddie Vedder’s Surprise Performance With NYC Blues Band

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder downscaled from last month’s Oscars’ stage to the Robert De Niro-owned Tribeca Grill in New York City last night where he had a surprise performance with the local Tangiers Blues Band (which features Vedder’s friend and celebrity photographer Danny Clinch on harmonica). Vedder performed his soulful rendition of “All Along The Watchtower” to the cheering and Snapchatting audience. The band also looks notably stoked. Watch video captured by Mitch Slater below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh28b3BgSx2/