Good times! Disco-funk legends Chic have a new album on the way, and according to a new interview with project mastermind Nile Rodgers, it has a very impressive guest list.

Rodgers gave an interview to Pitchfork Radio at Coachella over the weekend, revealing that the new project — titled It’s About Time — features Bruno Mars (a perfect fit for a Chic collaboration), Anderson .Paak (ditto), Craig David, Stefflon Don, Nao, Mura Masa, and Debbie Harry.

Of particular interest is the origin story of the Mars collaboration. Rodgers explained:

Anderson .Paak and I — we had a few days, and he was opening for [Bruno Mars] while he was in the UK. And Bruno was like, “Damn, I gotta stop by and hang with y’all.” So we sat around telling great Prince stories and finally we got down, and Bruno came up with an idea and said, “Damn, I wonder why nobody’s done this.” So we decided to get down and do it.

Given the way Rodgers, Pharrell, and Daft Punk were able to infiltrate the mass consciousness with “Get Lucky” five years ago, does anyone doubt the potency of a Chic/Bruno Mars convergence?

Less intuitive but no less intriguing is a partnership between Chic and Haim. Rodgers said the bands plan to record together in “a couple weeks or so” and that they may be appearing onstage with each other a lot in the coming years:

For the next two years, whenever you see Haim doing a live show and you see Chic doing a live show… just see if either of the two bands winds up playing with the other one. Even unannounced. Because on the red carpet the other day, we challenged each other to a battle of the bands. And I love Haim. They said, “We will kick any band’s ass!” I said, “I will happily take the challenge.”

It’s About Time was originally scheduled for release in 2015, when it would have been their first in 23 years — three years later, make that 26 — but it has undergone a series of delays, including a hospital stay for E.coli that revealed a cancerous mass in Rodgers. That’s been removed and Rodgers is now “100% cancer free.” He recently told Billboard the Chic album is “absolutely coming this year.” It’s about time!