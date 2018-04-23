Kamaiyah – “The Wave” Video

Last year, the endlessly winning Oakland rapper Kamaiyah came out with her very good Before I Wake mixtape, and she’s already made videos for its tracks “Playa In Me,” “Dope Bitch,” and “Slide.” Now, she and director Damien Sandoval have a new one for the breezy “The Wave.” It’s a narrative clip, and it starts out with Kamaiyah and friends looking like they’re about to get into something heavy. But rather than a robbery, it all leads up to a baptism. Watch it below.

The self-released Before I Wake is out now.