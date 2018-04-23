Ty Segall & Freedom Band – “Fanny Dog (Royal)”

Ty Segall released a new album, Freedom’s Goblin, at the beginning of the year — we talked to him about it back when it came out — and, in celebration of the tour he’s currently on, he’s released a new version of album opener “Fanny Dog” with his Freedom Band. It’s dubbed “Fanny Dog (Royal),” due to it being recorded at the Royal Studios in Memphis, TN, and it adds more horns and some funky piano to reimagine the track. Listen to it below.
TOUR DATES:
04/24 Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
04/26 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Outdoor (Levitation 2018)
04/27 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
04/29 Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
04/30 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
05/24 Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
05/25 Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut
05/26 Antwerpen, BE @ Trix
05/27 Winterthur, CH @Salzhaus
05/28 Vevey, CH @ Rocking Chair
05/29 Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai
05/30 Lillie, FR @ Aéronf
05/31 La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
06/02 Nimes, FR @ This is Not a Love Song Festival
06/04 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
06/05 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
06/06 Dublin, IE @ Tivoli
06/08 Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
06/09 London, UK @ Forum
06/10 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/12 Bergen, NO @ Landmark
06/13 Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
06/14 Paris, FR @ Bataclan
06/16 Athens, GD @ Gagarin 205
10/12-14 Moreno Beach, Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze 2018
Freedom’s Goblin is out now via Drag City.