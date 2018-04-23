Ty Segall & Freedom Band – “Fanny Dog (Royal)”

Ty Segall released a new album, Freedom’s Goblin, at the beginning of the year — we talked to him about it back when it came out — and, in celebration of the tour he’s currently on, he’s released a new version of album opener “Fanny Dog” with his Freedom Band. It’s dubbed “Fanny Dog (Royal),” due to it being recorded at the Royal Studios in Memphis, TN, and it adds more horns and some funky piano to reimagine the track. Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

04/24 Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

04/26 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Outdoor (Levitation 2018)

04/27 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

04/29 Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

04/30 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

05/24 Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

05/25 Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut

05/26 Antwerpen, BE @ Trix

05/27 Winterthur, CH @Salzhaus

05/28 Vevey, CH @ Rocking Chair

05/29 Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

05/30 Lillie, FR @ Aéronf

05/31 La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

06/02 Nimes, FR @ This is Not a Love Song Festival

06/04 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/05 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/06 Dublin, IE @ Tivoli

06/08 Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

06/09 London, UK @ Forum

06/10 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/12 Bergen, NO @ Landmark

06/13 Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

06/14 Paris, FR @ Bataclan

06/16 Athens, GD @ Gagarin 205

10/12-14 Moreno Beach, Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze 2018

Freedom’s Goblin is out now via Drag City.