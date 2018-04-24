J. Cole – “Kevin’s Heart” Video (Feat. Kevin Hart)

This past Friday, without a whole lot of advance notice, J. Cole released his new album KOD. It’s a concept album of sort, and it’s all about different forms of addiction. One of the tracks is “Kevin’s Heart,” and it’s a sort of sex-addiction lament; its terrible-pun title seems to reference the comedian and movie star Kevin Hart and his recent confession of infidelity. Hart himself was apparently cool with Cole’s use of his name, since he’s now the star of the “Kevin’s Heart” video.

Cole co-directed the video with his regular collaborator Scott Lazer. (The same pair also directed Cole’s bright, cartoonish “ATM” video.) Cole himself is only barely in the video; he’s got a quick cameo as a befuddled dad who can’t figure out how to properly operate a stroller. Most of the video follows Hart around as he attempts to go shopping and eat some dinner, the public knowledge of his misdeeds following him around constantly.

The whole time Hart is out in the world, everyone he encounters seems to either glare at him or attempt to hit on him. Sometimes, it seems to be both things at the same time. The video isn’t funny, exactly, except for the parts where Hart can’t help but be funny. (There’s at least one immaculate laugh line in there.) Watch the video below.

KOD is out now on Dreamville/Roc Nation. Also of note: Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is a very good movie.