Blushh – “Do I Look Tired?”

LA band Blushh, the project of Shab Ferdowsi, makes classic power-pop that imagines a version of Frankie Cosmos or Soccer Mommy you can bang your head to. In other words, Blushh fits well into an LA scene peppered by acts like Best Coast and Colleen Green. Ferdowsi is pals with another one of our favorite new LA bands, Illuminati Hotties, and on her new single “Do I Look Tired?” — off the upcoming Thx 4 Asking EP — channels the anger and intensity of Nashville’s grunge trio Daddy Issues.

With muffled vocals and a fuzzy electric guitar, “Do I Look Tired?” seems to be Ferdowsi’s affirmation of independence as she shouts back against the pressure of someone else’s gaze. She takes back her power with lyrics like, “Tell me I should cover the bags under my eyes/ Sorry, I would rather not waste my time.” The song succeeds through its juxtaposition of intensities; the chorus is a crash of sound compared to the verses’ soft vulnerability. As seen on Blushh’s 2017 debut EP It’s Fine, Ferdowsi’s perceptive nature as a songwriter allows her to deliver honest tracks that sink into the listener.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/11 Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur

05/12 Bellingham, WA @ Luigi’s Mansion

05/13 Seattle, WA @ The Nice House

05/14 Portland, OH @ Adventure Ballroom

05/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Hi Hat

Thx 4 Asking is out 6/15 on Yellow K Records. Pink Skies members Yianni Anastos-Prastacos and Arieh Berl produced Thx 4 Asking at Hotel London, with bass by Josh Berl and drums by Lani Renaldo. Pre-order it here.