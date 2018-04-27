Mogwai – “Donuts”

In addition to their expansive discography, Mogwai have done their fair share of soundtrack work over the years, from documentaries (Atomic, Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait) to television shows (Les Evenants). They worked on the soundtrack for the Darren Aronofsky movie The Fountain alongside Clint Mansell and Kronos Quartet, but the Scottish post-rock group have never scored a movie entirely by themselves. Until now, that is: Mogwai did the score for the upcoming science fiction/action film Kin, which stars Jack Reynor, Zoë Kravitz, Carrie Coon, Dennis Quaid, and James Franco. Today, they’ve shared a selection from the soundtrack that they recorded called “Donuts.” You can hear it and check out a trailer for the film below.

Kin is out 8/31.