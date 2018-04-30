Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy” Video

“Space Cowboy” was one of the first singles we heard from Kacey Musgraves’ new album, Golden Hour, and it marked a clear departure. The song is a simmering ballad about lost love, and its astral production clued us into the fact that Golden Hour would show us a whole new side of Musgraves. It’s a real stunner, the kind of track you’ll play once and want to hear over and over again.

Today, Musgraves debuted the video for “Space Cowboy.” Like the song itself, the clip is a lonely one. It finds Musgraves in a country home, doing things like washing dishes and eating candlelit dinners on her own. You’d think that this is a portrait of a woman who prefers the solitary life, but these scenes of domesticity are often interrupted with happier memories from the past, when this Space Cowboy was still in Musgraves’ life. It culminates in a fight, the kind that is so heated you know it can only lead to one thing: a breakup.

Watch the “Space Cowboy” video below and read our interview with Musgraves here.

Golden Hour is out now via MCA Nashville.