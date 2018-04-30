Watch Foo Fighters Bring Out John Travolta At Welcome To Rockville

Foo Fighters performed at the Welcome To Rockville music festival last night in Jacksonville, and they brought out a very special guest in the form of John Travolta. Travolta was apparently in town filming for the new Fred Durst-directed movie Moose, which he stars in as the titular character. The actor was standing side stage and came out for a wave as the Foo Fighters covered the perennial Grease hit “You’re The One That I Want.” Watch footage of them together below.

#johntravolta x #foofighters A post shared by Brian (@brianjzchaser) on Apr 29, 2018 at 7:17pm PDT

Foo Fighters also brought out Billy Idol at the same show to cover John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth”: