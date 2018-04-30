Frankie Cosmos – “Apathy” Video

Frankie Cosmos released their latest album, Vessel, last month, and today the band’s shared a new video for “Apathy” off of it, which was written and directed by The Best Show’s Tom Scharpling. It follows another band called Frankie Cosmos that sees an advertisement for the Greta Kline-led version in a newspaper and heads to their show at Baby’s All Right to try to intimidate them into changing their name. It ends with a confrontation by a tour van, and one band gives up the name. Guess who!

“I am a huge fan of Tom Scharpling’s work and was so thrilled that we got to work together on this video,” Kline said in a statement. “I trusted him entirely and just wanted to let Tom and his team do their thing. We had so much fun making it … I was laughing so much that it probably took much longer than it should have to shoot my parts.”

Watch below.

Vessel is out now via Sub Pop Records. Read our recent interview with Kline about the album.