Kanye West told TMZ that he became addicted to opioids when they were prescribed to him after he got liposuction. The addiction is reportedly what led to his 2016 breakdown, when he was hospitalized under psychiatric hold at UCLA Medical Center.

Kanye visited TMZ Live on Tuesday and revealed that when he went to meet with Donald Trump at Trump Tower in 2016, he was “drugged the fuck out, bro!”

Kanye later said that he continued taking opioids during his Pablo tour, which came to an abrupt end when he was hospitalized. He got up during the interview and addressed TMZ staffers directly:

Two days before I was in the hospital I was on opioids. I was addicted to opioids. I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y’all! I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat like y’all called Rob at the wedding and made him fly home before me and Kim got married. I didn’t want y’all to call me fat! So I got liposuction, and they gave me opioids.

During the interview, Kanye also suggested that slavery was a “choice.” You can watch him talk about addiction in the clip below.