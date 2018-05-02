Wild Pink – “Lake Erie”

Wild Pink are recent graduates of our esteemed Best New Bands list, mostly thanks to the stupendous self-titled album they released on Tiny Engines last year. (“Wizard Of Loneliness” remains the jam.) It appears they’re wasting no time following that up: New album Yolk In The Fur is out in July.

The self-titled LP’s gauzy, somnambulant indie rock reminded me a lot of Death Cab For Cutie, and that element of the songwriting remains on lead single “Lake Erie.” But I’m also picking up major War On Drugs vibes here, what with the metronomic ’80s rock undercurrents and the euphoric swell of beauty that appears near the end. John Ross gently sings these foreboding words on the chorus: “I thought I’d never get out.” More like “Lake Eerie,” am I right?

At NPR, Ross explains, “This song is about growing up and moving on and about the struggle to not get caught up in anything that doesn’t really matter. It’s also for the Western New Yorkers in my life.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Burger Hill”

02 “Lake Erie”

03 “Yolk In The Fur”

04 “Civility At Gunpoint”

05 “Jewels Drossed In The Runoff”

06 “There Is A Ledger”

07 “The Seance On St. Augustine St.”

08 “John Mosby Hollow Drive”

09 “Love Is Better”

10 “All Some Frenchman’s Joke”

Yolk In The Fur is out 7/20 on Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.