R+R=NOW is the newly minted Robert Glasper-helmed supergroup featuring Glasper on keys, Terrace Martin on synthesizer and vocoder, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah on trumpet, Derrick Hodge on bass, Taylor McFerrin on synth and beatbox, and Justin Tyson on drums. Today they release the lead single off their debut album. The song is called “Change Of Tone,” and it’s a powerful introduction to the band, highlighting each members’ skill and spirit.

“Change Of Tone” begins with a modern psych-rock wiggle and sees a seamless transition through free jazz and into full-fledged R&B. While keeping the same instrumentation, the tonality and vibe transform by the end of the seven-minute track. The album that follows will traverse electronica, neo-soul, future-funk, hip-hop, avant-garde, and classical influences and include guest voices like Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def) and Amanda Seales (from HBO’s Insecure). According to Glasper, R+R stands for Reflect and Respond. “When you reflect what’s going on in your time and respond to that, you can’t not be relevant. So R plus R equals NOW,” he adds.

Listen to “Change Of Tone” below.

We last heard from Glasper in March when he released an album with Common and Karriem Riggins as August Greene. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah’s The Centennial Trilogy had the number four spot on our Best Jazz Albums Of 2017 list. Terrace Martin recently worked with Kamasi Washington and Glasper, among others, to record the Pollyseeds’ Sounds Of Crenshaw Vol. 1.

Collagically Speaking is out 6/15 via Blue Note.