Guns N’ Roses’ Massive New Box Set Omits “One In A Million”

Yesterday, Guns N’ Roses announced an absurdly massive box-set reissue of their classic 1987 debut Appetite For Destruction. In addition to a remastered edition of the original album, the super deluxe $999 Locked N’ Loaded edition will feature a whole mess of b-sides, rarities, and bonus tracks, including 25 previously unreleased recordings from the band’s sessions at Sound City studios in 1986, their 1986 EP Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide, and all of their 1988 EP G N’ R Lies. Well, almost all of their 1988 EP G N’ R Lies: As Alternative Nation points out, it won’t have “One In A Million.”

Even back in 1988, before Axl Rose was woke and hated Trump, “One In A Million” was a controversial song. This is its second verse: “Immigrants and faggots/ They make no sense to me/ They come to our country/ And think they’ll do as they please/ Like start some mini Iran/ Or spread some fucking disease/ They talk so many God damn ways/ It’s all Greek to me.” Charming stuff! But the song’s main claim to fame was its first verse, which includes a racial slur: “Police and niggers/ That’s right/ Get out of my way/ Don’t need to buy none of your/ Gold chains today.”

So does it make sense that GNR would rather pretend the song doesn’t exist? Yes. Is it OK that they’re just trying to bury it without actually acknowledging it? I’ll leave that up to you. Presumably, it’ll be a moot point when the soon-to-be-announced $100,000 even-more-deluxe version includes “One In A Million.” You know, for the real fans. Check out the AFD reissue tracklist below.

01 “Welcome To The Jungle”

Disc Two – B-sides N' EPs

Disc Three – 1986 Sound City Session

Disc Four – 1986 Sound City Session and More

Blu-Ray Audio

Bonus Tracks

Music Videos

